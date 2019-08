DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Motorcyclist hit-and-run

A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash.

Boater arrest

Police pulled over a 65-year-old man on his boat with half a dozen young women on board after their alleged behavior was so rowdy a restaurant refused to serve them.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.