Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Deadly mauling

Police said a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by three dogs on the city's west side.

MSU misconduct advisers

Stanley has appointed one of the key figures in building the case against Nassar, Detective Lt. Andrea Munford, with the MSU Police Department as a special adviser. He has also appointed as a special adviser Dr. Rebecca Campbell, with the psychology department, who chairs the relationship violence sexual misconduct expert advisory group at the university.

Cheese burger

Monday nights MI Town takes us to two different Michigan cities that changed everything.

Mark Wahlburg

A Metro Detroit boy with a love of transformers got some special gifts -- a visit by actor Mark Wahlberg.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.