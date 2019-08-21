Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Community raises funds for family of girl killed by dogs

Emma Hernandez was playing in an alleyway near Central Avenue and Smart Street when she was attacked by the animals.

Old Michigan Inn site in legal tug of war between owner and city of Southfield

The decades and different owners and names for the property have seen it go from a destination to a run down shell of what it once was.

2 killed in small plane crash in Howell Township

Two people were killed Tuesday in a small plane crash near the runway of a Livingston County airport, authorities said.

Metro Detroit weather: Storms moving out

Thunderstorms are pulling out of southeast Michigan. But the strongest one came last. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was posted for Macomb and St. Clair counties as the last line exited the state.

