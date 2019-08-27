Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Investigation

Over the weekend friends of a man who crashed his motorcycle insist nobody answered when they called 911.

Marysville comments

On Monday, Cramer withdrew her candidacy amid a mounting number of people calling for her to resign after she made comments about race.

Adam Schmidt

Earlier this month, former skater Adam Schmidt filed a lawsuit accusing Callaghan of sexually abusing him for two years beginning when he was 14. Schmidt spoke with Local 4.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.