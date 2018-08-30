Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 here (watch part of the show above):

Detroit police find body buried in backyard, 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested after investigators discovered a body buried in a Detroit backyard while following up on a missing persons report, according to police.

Remembering Aretha Franklin

Various out of town dignitaries are in Detroit for Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday.

Detroit public school water shut off

Work is underway to shut off the drinking water at all Detroit public schools after tests revealed high lead and copper levels.

4-year-old girl killed in go-kart crash

The father of a 4-year-old girl killed in a go-kart crash is in police custody.

Dashcam video shows aftermath of EMS stabbing

Police have released dashcam video that appears to show the man who stabbed an emergency medical services crew member having a mental health issue.

Former MSU gymnastics coach expected to turn herself in

A former Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach facing charges in connection to her alleged knowledge of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of young girls is expected to turn herself in to authorities Thursday.

Charged with smuggling aliens

A naturalized Canadian resident from Guatemala is facing charges after allegedly smuggling people from Canada to the United States through an underground railway tunnel, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

