DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Hurricane Dorian

US National Hurricane Center says Dorian has strengthened and is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

Murder suspect

Less than 24 hours after a family pleaded for the community to find their loved one's killer the Detroit police took a suspect into custody.

Metro Airport

What federal agents discovered on a passenger at Metro Airport had them sending him back to China and getting a search warrant.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.