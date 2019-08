DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Construction

We have a new orange barrel alert for you which will affect a large portion of I-75 and will be going into effect this weekend.

Police chase

A police chase ended in a violent crash on Detroit's west side Wednesday.

Dana Nessel

Michigan's Attorney General and Flint's mayor are speaking out about the case.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.