DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Police shooting

A parole absconder was arrested, but that's not what has neighbors upset.

Eden Wells

The state's top medical executive is facing trial for manslaughter

Lucas for LUCAS

A Roe Township 9-year-old is raising money for Michigan fire departments.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.