Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Drag Queen Story Time

Huntington Woods Public Library holds Drag Queen Story Time in which a drag queen reads a story to the children.

Fighting cancer

A Flat Rock boy has returned home after spending the last nine months in a Cincinnati hospital fighting cancer.

Baby monitor

Parents of a 4-month-old boy said a man hacked into their security system and threatened to kidnap their child.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.