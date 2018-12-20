Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Table falls on girl at school

An 8-year-old girl in Canton was hit by a table that hadn't been latched.

Snowpile program

The Snowpile program allows parents with children in the hospital to rest a little easier during the holiday season.

Michigan State Police in Florida

Michigan State Police officials are standing by their decision to spend tens of thousands of dollars to send dozens of employees to a law enforcement conference in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.