Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Carols for fallen officer

Hundreds of people took time out of their Christmas to show their love and respect for a fallen Sterling Heights police Sergeant.

Mayor vehicles

The mayor of Dearborn Heights and his family were getting ready for church when they discovered someone had slashed the tires of every car parked in their driveway.

Mitzvah Day

Members of the Detroit Jewish community along with members of other faiths gathered to take part in a day of volunteering.

Kid Santa

Christmas is brighter for dozens of families in western Michigan thanks toa generous teen.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.