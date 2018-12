DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Fatal home invasion

A family wants justice after a father of four was shot and killed by an intruder.

Shooting

A man who won a battle with cancer was shot and killed just days before Christmas.

Mural family

The DIA is one of the largest art collections in the country.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.