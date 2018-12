DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Porch thief

Numerous videos of porch thieves can leave you shaking your head -- but this one involves a child.

Kroger cashier

She's well-known to customers at a Kroger in Grosse Pointe Park and she's an associate pastor at her church. Now she's raising money to make sure children battling cancer get the Christmas they deserve.

Warren Tunnel of Lights

A family tradition that first started 9 years ago in Warren.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.