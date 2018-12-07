Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:
Police removed 44 mishandled infant and fetal remains from cemeteries in Detroit and Canton Township as part of the ongoing investigation into Perry Funeral Home, officials said.
Fiat Chrysler is planning to open a new assembly plant in Detroit, according to reports.
When Delaney Tepel started having leg pain, she assumed she had pulled a muscle moving furniture. But something far more serious was wrong.
