DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

President Trump

Several Democratic lawmakers are now calling on President Trump to visit the four plants in the U.S. set to close. The request comes after GM CEO Mary Barra spent two days in Washington.

Holiday season

Friday a dream came true for a 19-year-old bell ringer in Clinton Township.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.