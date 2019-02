DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Taylor City Hall raids

Despite having his home raided by the FBI the mayor of Taylor was still at Tuesday nights City Council meeting.

Eric Smith

Prosecutor Eric Smith is facing criticism about his spending of forfeiture funds.

Mindfulness in schools

Researchers are looking into how mindfulness practice in schools can help students.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.