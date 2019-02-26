Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Road separation

Repairs are taking place on the Southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Eastbound I-96.

Forfeiture funds

Macomb County executive Mark Hackel is asking the state attorney general to step in and get to the bottom of how money was being spent in prosecutor Eric Smith's office.

Brain injury

Researchers in Phoenix released a study showing traumatic brain injury is rampant among domestic violence survivors.

