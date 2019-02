DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Cremated remains

Cremated remains have been found at an abandoned Detroit funeral home.

Erwin Orchard

Soon Erwin Orchards in Lyon Township could make way for a new housing development.

No fault insurance

Auto insurance rates in Michigan are among the highest in the country.

Fortnite safety

Is Fortnite safe for children?

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.