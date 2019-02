DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

John Dingell

Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell died Thursday at the age of 92, his family confirmed.

Dearborn

John Dingell represented Metro Detroiters in Congress for 59 years.

Nolan Finley

Longtime friend of John Dingell and Detroit news columnist speaks on the passing of John Dingell.

Veterans

A big part of Dingell's work in Washington revolved around veterans.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.