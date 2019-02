DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Apartment fire

Officials responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Detroit's west side Friday night.

John Dingell

Those who worked for and with John Dingell respected him highly.

Uniquely Detroit

Detroit is blessed with a world-class theatre district.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.