Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Rochester teacher

A Rochester High School teacher is facing charges in connection with alleged inappropriate relationships with students.

Oakland County

Deputies uncovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana after a year-long investigation into synthetic marijuana.

Government shutdown

It's the 20th day of the shutdown and President Trump traveled to the southern border to make his case for a wall.

Vegan teens

A vegan diet is coming a huge trend, especially among teenagers.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.