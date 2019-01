DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Detroit Airport closed

The Detroit Metropolitan Airport is completely closed due to winter weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Icy roads

Winter weather has brought icy road conditions.

Teacher honored

A teacher was honored for saving a second-grade student.

Hepatitis A

It's the largest person-to-person outbreak in history.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.