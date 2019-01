DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Bridge collapse

The iconic Packard Plant bridge collapsed onto East Grand River on Detroit's east side.

Dog rescue investigation

Police are investigating a dog rescue in Berkley after two dogs tested positive for parvovirus.

Community policing

It's a change in outlook of the police that's making a difference in crime fighting.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.