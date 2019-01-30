Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Temporary shelters

Shelters in Detroit are at capacity and people are being called upon to open temporary shelters.

Warming center

In downtown Royal Oak some are finding help in the form of shelter, clothing and a hot meal.

Road work

The cold temperatures are making road work difficult.

Secret to success

A New Jersey woman said she had humble beginnings in a city once thought of as one the most dangerous places in America.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.