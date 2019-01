DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Cold weather

No delays being reported at Metro Airport as crews work to make sure they don't have a repeat of what happened last week.

Shooting

Two people have been shot in Detroit.

3-year-old shot suspect

The man suspected of shooting a 3-year-old on Southfield Freeway is now in police custody.

Women podcasters

When Podcasting first started it was heavily male dominated.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.