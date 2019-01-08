Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Smash and grab

Police are investigating a smash and grab at a Commerce Township Costco.

Family killed

Thousands packed the Islamic Center of America to pay their respects to the family of five killed in a Kentucky crash.

Government shutdown

The government shutdown continues.

Megan Keller

She was part of the history-making gold medal win over Team Canada and she's already thinking about the 2022 games.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.