Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Middle school stabbing

A stabbing happened at the end of the school day inside a classroom at Anderson Middle School in Berkley.

Rochester high school

A Rochester high school teacher has been fired after an investigation into alleged inappropriate relationships with students.

Parental involvement

Parents have been told that their involvement is key to their child's academic success, but there is a point where being involved is more of a hindrance than a help.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.