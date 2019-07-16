Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

CSC allegations

A viral Facebook post by a dancer in Florida has more than 1,500 comments and nearly 500 shares as the dance community in Orlando and Walled Lake share eerily similar experiences.

Wayne-Westland lawsuit

A lawsuit has been filed against the Wayne-Westland school district by the current superintendent who is on paid leave during an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Asylum survivor

A woman who embarked on a dangerous journey to escape her home country won her asylum case in Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.