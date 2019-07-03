Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Clinton Township gunman

Police said they have received reports of a man with a gun in the area of Budd Park, according to Clinton Township police.

Lee Iacocca

Auto industry icon Lido Anthony "Lee" Iacocca has died at the age of 94, according to his assistant.

Jobbie Nooner

Storms damaged boats and sent more than a dozen people to the hospital at this year's Jobbie Nooner.

Dinosaurs

A world-renowned paleontologist and expert on dinosaurs moved to Michigan to teach at the University of Detroit Mercy.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.