Local 4 News at 11 -- July 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Fatal attack

A family is pleading with a killer to turn himself in to police.

Kroger racism allegation

A manager at an Oakland County Kroger is under investigation after being accused of assaulting children outside the store.

Drunken driving

A Southgate mother is accused of having a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit when she crashed her car into a ditch last month at Camp Dearborn in Milford.

Mueller report

After former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Capitol Hill President Trump is calling it a "very good day" for the Republican party.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.