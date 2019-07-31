Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Democratic debate

It was night one of the Democratic debates in Detroit. It was clear from the very beginning that Sen. Warren and Sen. Sanders and their policies were not representative of everybody on the stage.

Spin room

We've got the debate reaction from the spin room at the Fox Theatre.

Body found

We have new information in the deadly hit-and-run investigation on Detroit's west side.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.