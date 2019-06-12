Local 4 News at 11 -- June 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

MSU Strampel

Former Michigan State University dean William Strampel is facing charges of misconduct in office, wilful neglect of duty and criminal sexual conduct.

Former officer in jail

A former police officer, already charged with three crimes, is back behind bars on what appears to be an even more serious charge.

Phoenix Williams

A teen who graduated from high school years after being bullied on a school bus in Bloomfield Hills is hoping his experience can help others who may feel like they don't fit in.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.