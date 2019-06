DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Belle Isle fireworks

Families came out from all over to Belle Isle to watch the 2019 Ford Fireworks.

Hart Plaza fireworks

If you weren't on Belle Isle than the other great view of the fireworks is in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.

Grosse Pointe schools

A meeting was held over the potential closures of some Grosse Pointe schools.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.