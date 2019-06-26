Local 4 News at 11 -- June 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Parking lot incident

A customer clinged to the hood of a car to stop shoplifters in a Lowe's parking lot.

Michigan baseball

The Michigan Wolverines hopes of bringing home the championship trophy in a sweep ended when Vanderbilt beat them in Omaha.

Failure resume

When people write resumes, they usually focus on showcasing their successes and achievements, but research indicates there could be some benefit to putting thought into your failures.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.