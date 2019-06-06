Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Detroit serial killer

A manhunt is underway in Detroit for a possible serial killer who has been targeting women.

St. Clair Shores flooding

Half a dozen cars were stranded by floodwaters in St. Clair Shores.

Man tries to escape court

A man ran from a courtroom after being sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Ypsilanti rapper

His hometown pride is all over his music, with an Ypsilanti area code in one rap and the name of a Detroit Lions legend in another. Ypsilanti is what made rapper Kid Jay who he is today.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.