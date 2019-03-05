Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to announce 45-cent gas tax increase proposal
In her first budget address, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will ask for a 45-cent increase in gas taxes per gallon.
Michigan Attorney General expected to announce murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is expected to announce a premeditated first-degree murder charge Tuesday in the Danielle Stislicki missing case.
Michigan history: Detroit's first ambulance on the road again 92 years later
Nearly a century after it first cruised the streets of Detroit, the city's first ambulance is again on the road.
