Local 4 News at 11 -- March 7, 2019

Woman dramatically rescued after SUV drives into creek in Frenchtown Township

Authorities executed a dramatic rescue after a woman drove her car into an icy creek Thursday, reportedly due to an apparent medical issue.

Royal Oak theater to premiere Red Wings documentary 'The Russian Five'

Part of the proceeds will go toward the medical care of Vladimir Konstantinov.

Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison Thursday for convictions stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Michigan State Police cracking down on jaywalkers in 3 cities next week

Jaywalkers beware: Michigan State Police is cracking down next week as a part of "Pedestrian Enforcement Week."

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend brings spike in temperatures, plenty of rain

The coldest part of March is behind us, hopefully for good. After spending so much time below normal, we'll make up for that in the next 10 days.

