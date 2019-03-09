Local 4 News at 11 -- March 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).

Woman who survived being crushed by truck on I-94 describes moments leading up to crash

A woman whose vehicle was crushed by a truck on I-94 Thursday survived the crash with just some bumps and bruises.

Fire rips through Canton apartment building

Dozens of people are without homes after a fire ripped through their Canton apartment Friday.

Uniquely Detroit: Inside a sports bar where notorious stories were born

Inside a Detroit sports bar on Michigan and Cass avenues, some of the city's most notorious stories were born.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.