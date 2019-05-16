Local 4 News at 11 -- May 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Fatal shooting investigation

Detroit police have spent hours investigating after a man was shot and then crashed his truck while trying to get to a hospital for help.

Homeowner dealing with raccoon infestation

A local mother and her son are living with a raccoon infestation.

A conversation with L. Brooks Patterson

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson announced he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March, calling it "career ending." Recently, Local 4's Devin Scillian sat down with Patterson at his home to talk about life, death and faith.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.