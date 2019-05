DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Oak Park fire

Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Oak Park Tuesday evening.

Fatal hit and run

A family is pleading for help after a father of two was killed in a hit-and-run.

Penske

The Detroit Grand Prix is getting started this weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.