DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Virginia Beach shooting

Police said thirteen people are dead, including the suspected shooter, in a mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

Missing 5-year-old

The man wanted for kidnapping a child on Detroit's west side is in police custody and the child is safe.

Royal Oak chase

Video shows a wild police chase in the heart of downtown Royal Oak.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.