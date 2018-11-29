Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Fitzgerald High School
Fitzgerald High School has been through two major violent incidents this year.
Stealing from dead veteran
A Detroit woman has admitted to stealing nearly $100,000 from a dead veteran, but it's how she got away with the crime for so long that's raising a lot of questions.
Travel deals
Have you nailed down those holiday gifts yet? What about a holiday vacation? Help Me Hank is here to help.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.