Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Detroit Fire Department & Detroit Police Department

Detroit police chief James Craig is firing back over criticism that his officers are slow to respond to 911 calls.

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams

Last year, Beaumont Hospital tried something new for its children’s hospital patients.

Glenn Close

For generations those suffering from mental health problems have struggled in silence, and that includes legendary actress Glenn Close.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.