Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 1, 2018

Controversial new policy

Leaders at Detroit Fire said many calls are not life threatening so fire trucks don't need to always use their lights and sirens.

Girl dies from injuries days after parents killed in Eastpointe house fire

A 13-year-old girl has died from her injuries days after her parents were killed in a fire at their Eastpointe home, family members said.

Third Kavanaugh accuser speaks out

The third woman to accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh speaks out in a new interview with NBC News.

US, Canada and Mexico trade deal

The United States, Canada and Mexico came to a last minute agreement on a revised trade deal that could replace NAFTA. It's called the USMCA.

Prosecutor charges Westland police sergeant, 2 EMTs in inmate death case

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy announced Monday there will be charges connected to the death of man while he was in police custody in Westland.

Man, 2 juveniles charged with stealing cars from Detroit lot near Jefferson North Assembly Plant

A man and two juveniles have been charged in connection with the car thefts from a lot near the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

