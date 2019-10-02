Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:
A California woman met a Metro Detroit man who fought off her attacker.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib was at a town hall on Detroit's west side Tuesday night and she talked about everything except the two things that have put her in the headlines over the last few days.
A senior defensive lineman for the Bloomfield Hills High School football team was born completely deaf and it's not a barrier, but a challenge that he and his teammates met head on.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.