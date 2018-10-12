Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Man shoots at 14-year-old

Members of a jury saw, for the first time, video of a teenager lost and looking for directions when a homeowner comes out firing with a shotgun.

Baby death 911 call Grand Rapids

A case unfolding out of West Michigan making headlines all over the country. Parents who allowed their 10-month-old baby to starve to death said they didn't consult doctors because of their religious beliefs.

Flint backpacks

A company based out of New York is giving some kids in Flint new backpacks.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.