Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Fatal fire

The family of two boys killed in a house fire in Eastpointe is speaking out for the first time since the deaths.

State budget

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is sharing how he feels about where law enforcement stands in the ongoing budget battle between Gov. Whitmer and the Legislature.

Dallas murder sentencing

The brother of a murder victim forgave the former officer convicted in his death just moments after she was sentenced to prison for 10 years.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.