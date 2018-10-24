Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

A local teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Drug bust numbers

Detroit narcotics officers have spent the last 24 hours counting and cataloguing illegal drugs they seized from a massive drug bust at a Detroit check cashing business.

Pediatric outbreak

Six children are dead and dozens of others are in intensive care after a viral outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation center.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.