Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:
Driver's windshield struck by loose tire on I-696 in Southfield
A Hazel Park man is lucky he wasn't seriously injured after a loose truck tire smashed into his car.
Taylor residents complain of rat problem
Taylor is trying to get a handle on a problem that'll make your skin crawl.
Cancer survivor focused on saving others
Carey Long survived cancer and now she spends every day saving lives, a welcome challenge after nearly losing her own life.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.