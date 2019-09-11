Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:
Police are on the scene of a situation in Huron Township.
The Detroit Youth Choir took the stage Tuesday during the live semifinal of "America's Got Talent."
The full report from an investigation into a Wyandotte schools volunteer has been released.
There was a packed house at Westland City Hall on Tuesday night as neighbors vented their thoughts about an approved opioid treatment center.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.